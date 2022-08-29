Westbound I-64 in Mt. Sterling shut down after two separate crashes

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Westbound I-64 in Montgomery County is shut down because of two separate crashes.

We’re told the crashes are between exit 110 and mile marker 112. The lanes are expected to be closed at least three to four hours.

Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 113.

The first crash involved a personal vehicle and a semi, while the second crash involved five to eight vehicles.

Greg Beam with Montgomery County Emergency Management said there are no fatalities. He said he isn’t aware of any serious injuries, but there were a few people who were taken to the hospital.

Investigators aren’t sure yet what caused the crashes, but Beam said it was storming at the time of the crashes.

The eastbound lanes are currently open.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.