Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck in Berea on Monday.

The Madison County coroner didn’t have many details but said the woman was hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot.

The woman was taken to CHI Saint Joseph Health in Berea where she was pronounced dead.

