Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck in Berea on Monday.

The Madison County coroner didn’t have many details but said the woman was hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot.

The woman was taken to CHI Saint Joseph Health in Berea where she was pronounced dead.

We’re working to get more details about what happened and we’ll keep you updated.

This is a developing story.

