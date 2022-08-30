Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School.

A Lawrenceburg city official says the water main break is off US 127 South. They are working on repairs, but they aren’t sure how long it will take.

School officials say all Anderson County Schools will be released at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Students that attend EBW Daycare will be transported to Saffell Daycare at 210 Saffell Street.

