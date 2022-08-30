Berea College making big donation to help flood recovery

Berea College President Lyle Roelofs announced Tuesday the college is making funds available to hard-hit counties. He says they have the finances to help their
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky college is helping eastern Kentucky.

Berea College President Lyle Roelofs announced Tuesday the college is making funds available to hard-hit counties. He says they have the finances to help their neighbors.

More than a million dollars will be used in several ways.

“We will be helping businesses and nonprofits through the foundation for Appalachian Kentucky,” Roelofs said. “We will be working as well directly with school systems, school systems that need help. things the state is not going to provide in order for them to return to good functioning status.”

Berea College also allowed its students affected by flooding to move onto campus early. However, the college says the students chose to stay in their communities and help with recovery efforts.

