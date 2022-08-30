Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Awesome Air Blows In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a cold front working across the state today and it’s bringing more showers and storms with it. This front will also unleash some really nice air to close August and begin September. Question marks then show up behind that for the Labor Day Weekend.

Today’s showers and storms will put down a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

Comfy air then moves in for Wednesday and Thursday as we put August behind us and roll into the 9th month. This means lows in the 50s and highs from the upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity levels.

This brings us to the Labor Day Weekend. Friday looks good on all the models, but the EURO continues to try to spoil the rest of the weekend with a tropical connection from the Gulf of Mexico. The end result is scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming common for the weekend and early next week.

It’s not going to rain all the time as temps hang in the normal low and middle 80s.

