DeLorean is back with an updated look

NO SOUND - The DeLorean Alpha5 electric car looks nothing like the model made before the company went out of business in 1982. (CNN, DeLorean Motor Company)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – After 40 years, there’s finally a new model of the iconic sports car featured in the “Back to the Future” movies.

The new DeLorean Alpha5 electric car looks nothing like the last model made before the company went out of business in 1982.

It still has the trademark gull-wing doors, but that’s pretty much where the similarities end.

The DeLorean DMC-12 from the movies was an icon of modern design, but the designers of the Alpha5 had a 40-year gap to fill in.

They based the new car on DeLorean’s second model, the DMC-24, which never got made.

The designers pretended the car’s evolution had never stopped, imagining and making quarter-scale models of the Alpha2 through Alpha4 models.

The resulting design was the Alpha5, a real DeLorean forty years in the making.

The DeLorean Alpha5 still has the trademark gull-wing doors of its predecessor, but that is where most of the similarities end.(Peter Valdes-Dapena/CNN)

