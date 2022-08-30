FCC: Wireless carriers keeping track of your location, storing it for months

Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.
Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.(Alexpunker via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your cellphone carrier might know more about your daily life than you realize.

According to carrier letters made public last week by the Federal Communications Commission, the country’s largest wireless carriers know where you are every time you make a phone call or use your data connection.

The companies routinely hold onto that location information for months and sometimes provide it to law enforcement.

The letters showed that smartphones constantly communicate with cell towers, giving carriers specific Global Positioning System coordinates.

Officials are calling on the FCC enforcement bureau to investigate whether wireless carriers are doing enough to tell customers how their information is handled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot
police lights
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press...
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
Officials say all Anderson Schools will be released at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

Latest News

The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, including an assault...
Biden speaks about crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
FILE - Illinois Lottery says winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials
A man who runs his own social media site for weather-related events is encouraging people to...
Man encouraging community to help get new home for Breathitt Co. flood victims
Nine-year-old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
Girl, 9, trapped under 1,000-lb. hay bale airlifted to children’s hospital, recovering