Former Ky. correctional officer pleads guilty to assaulting restrained inmate

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Department of Justice, a former eastern Kentucky correctional officer pleaded guilty to one count of depriving an inmate of his civil rights.

Jeffery T. Havens, 27, a former officer at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Center, pleaded guilty on Monday. According to his plea agreement, Havens admitted that on July 24, 2018, he and another EKCC correctional officer assaulted an inmate who had been taken to an isolated shower cell.

At the time of the assault, the inmate was unresisting, lying face-down and wearing handcuffs and leg shackles.

On July 12, in a related case, former EKCC officer Derek Mays pleaded guilty to four counts of obstruction of justice based on his efforts to cover up the same assault.

Havens is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

