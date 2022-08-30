‘Heartbreaking:’ Lexington Legends president reacts to shooting near ballpark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re hearing from officials with the Lexington Legends after this weekend’s shooting near the ballpark that left seven people injured.

It was one of three shootings across the city early Saturday morning.

Team President Andy Shea said it was terrifying to hear about this happening at the field facility.

Officials with the Legends said they believe this was an isolated incident, but are working to ensure fans feel safe when coming to games.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning, just around 2:00 near Wild Health Field, where a private event was being held.

“You hear about this and read about this in different places in our city, state, country. But of course you never think it’ll happen to you, or the people you know or care about, the places you care about,” Shea said.

Shea said the space had been rented for a birthday party that was wrapping up.

“For these private events that really and truly have nothing to do with baseball, we have had these. Whether it’s sorority parties, fraternity parties, company parties, and the security of everyone is always paramount,” Shea said.

Shea said security was at the party. He also said the organization is in constant contact with Lexington police, whether it’s for a concert, game, or any other event.

“For 22 years, we’ve had over 1,500 professional baseball games, and who knows how many other events. Something that happened in the wee hours Friday night, has literally never happened before. It is just so heartbreaking and tragic. But we do feel very confident that it was an isolated incident,” Shea said.

Still, the organization says they have had meetings to change security protocols to make sure it never happens again.

“Candidly, you can’t disclose everything when it comes to security protocols, but I do feel very confident that it will be just like those 1,500 plus other games where there’s no security instances, no security problems, and plenty of coverage, plenty of eyeballs,” Shea said.

Saturday’s double header was canceled, but games continued as scheduled on Sunday.

Police have not released any further details about the investigation.

