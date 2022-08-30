Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms lead to another blast of Fall

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the other side of some showers & storms, we will find temperatures falling into the upper-70s and low 80s.

A cold front will blast across Kentucky and lead us to a much cooler run for the rest of the week. This will bring two noticeable changes to the forecast. Temperatures will come down and the humidity levels will drop. You’ll get another taste of some Fall-like air. It hangs around for a few days until we see those numbers reach the mid-80s by the weekend.

This is a mainly dry forecast. The next best rain chance for the region doesn’t show up until the weekend. Even at that point, I do not think that the chances are significant and most holiday weekend plans will not be an issue at all.

Take care of each other!

