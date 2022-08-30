KBC urging blood donations ahead of holiday weekend

Kentucky Blood Center is urging people to roll up their sleeves and donate as we head into the...
Kentucky Blood Center is urging people to roll up their sleeves and donate as we head into the final weekend of summer.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Blood Center is urging people to roll up their sleeves and donate as we head into the final weekend of summer.

KBC says the blood supply has reached critical levels for many blood types, which is worrisome headed into a holiday weekend.

“The nation’s blood supply is always low during the summer, when schools are out of session and people are busy with vacations,” said Mandy Brajuha, vice president of external relations for KBC. “As we enter the unofficial final weekend of summer, we are working to maintain the supply of blood for our 70-plus hospital partners and need help from our generous donors.”

Blood donations help KBC supply blood for things like cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases and surgeries.

To boost summer donations, KBC is giving away a Toyota vehicle and the giveaway is entering its final days. Donors who register by Sept. 10 will be entered to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4.

Donors can schedule an appointment at  kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot
police lights
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York
The crash happened on August 14 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in...
Man facing charges in connection with Lexington crash that killed two people
Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press...
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

Latest News

Front will bring a blast of fall
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A nice blast of fall-like weather shows up soon
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms lead to another blast of Fall
File image
Former Ky. correctional officer pleads guilty to assaulting restrained inmate
We’re hearing from officials with the Lexington Legends after this weekend’s shooting near the...
‘Heartbreaking:’ Lexington Legends president reacts to shooting near ballpark