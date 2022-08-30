Kentucky girls hear ‘dream big’ message at women’s empowerment event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Empowering and inspiring.

Fifth-grade girls from four Lexington schools had the opportunity to hear from influential women Tuesday. The Rotary Club of Lexington After Hours partnered with BCTC and Fayette County Public Schools to empower young girls to dream big.

WKYT’s Amber Philpott helped emcee the event.

All of the women that came and spoke came from different backgrounds and all of them mentioned that their goals had changed over time, but by working hard they were all able to achieve them.

Tracy Hardin, founder and president of Century Technologies, preached that while women are the minorities in STEM fields they can be the change. Adalhi Aranda, of the Bluegrass Youth Ballet said that sometimes leaving home is the best way to kickstart your future.

Ashli Dunn, the family resource coordinator at Arlington Elementary, says it’s important to start young.

“This is very important because the girl here need to understand that anything is possible. They need to be empowered,” Dunn said. “A lot of times, they don’t hear anything until later in life. So, they’ve started early they will grow into being the successful women that we all know they can become.”

The speakers boasted that with hard work, determination and teamwork at any age that girls can do anything.

