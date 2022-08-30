Ky. lawmaker’s SUV with legislative tags stolen; AAA warns of growing vehicle theft problem

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker says someone stole her car.

State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson, who represents parts of Fayette and Scott counties, says someone stole her SUV Monday night from the Lexington Green parking lot. The white Chevy Tahoe has her legislative tags on it.

“It’s a shock and it feels like a major violation. It has me empathizing with those that have had to deal with this in the past. Again, you just kind of feel violated,” Rep. Stevenson said.

AAA says the theft of Stevenson’s vehicle is a stark reminder of the nation’s growing vehicle theft problem.

They say it is problem that tends to be worse this time of year. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the summer months, and August, in particular, are the hottest months for stolen vehicles.

“We know there is always a spike in stolen vehicles at this time of year, and given the upward trend in auto thefts we have seen this year so far, we could find that 2022 closes out worse than usual in terms of auto theft,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “Monday night’s theft of Rep. Stevenson’s vehicle is a timely reminder to all vehicle owners to take every precaution to deter thieves and protect what is likely one of their most significant investments.”

According to the NICB, the number of stolen vehicles nationwide jumped almost 20% in the two-year period from 2019 through 2021. And, if the number of car thefts in 2022 to date is any indication, there will be nearly 1 million vehicles reported stolen by year’s end.

“Having your vehicle stolen is no minor inconvenience, and it can be a major expense. Replacement costs have skyrocketed,” Weaver Hawkins adds. “Vehicle owners should ensure they have adequate coverage.” She notes that all 50 states require auto liability insurance, but comprehensive coverage against theft remains optional.

In addition to stealing unattended vehicles left running or with the key in the vehicle, thieves are increasingly using technology to steal cars. They may begin by bumping a vehicle to determine if there is an alarm or if an alarm would draw attention.

Professional thieves have the necessary equipment and knowledge of vehicle protection technology that enable them to bypass anti-theft systems. For example, some use a relay system to trick vehicle alarm systems into believing keys are close by, allowing entry. Others may crack the code in keys and use a transmitter to gain entry and start the vehicle. Sometimes thieves are able to copy key codes to a cloned key.

“Thieves are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Some even use a special device that can hack into the vehicle’s on-board diagnostics system, which allows them to create replicate keys,” says Weaver Hawkins. “They then jam tracking features like GPS to prevent authorities from locating the stolen vehicle.”

According to the Lexington Police Department, there have been 661 automobile thefts in the city alone from Jan. 1 through June 30 of this year, the most recent time period for which data is available. Each of those months has seen higher numbers of reported vehicle thefts in Lexington than in the same months in 2021. April has seen the largest number of vehicle thefts in Lexington during the first six months of the year at 127 thefts:

Residents wishing to learn the location of vehicle thefts throughout Lexington can view the city’s community crime map.

AAA says there were about 11,500 vehicles stolen across Kentucky in 2020, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Kentucky ranked within the top half of the nation in terms of number of vehicle thefts in 2020.

AAA offers the following tips for protecting your vehicle against theft:

Never leave your keys in the vehicle. The ‘keyless’ feature is not only convenient for the car owner, it’s convenient for the thief who can steal your car with the touch of a button. Never leave a running vehicle unattended. You may only be distracted for a short time, or even just loading the back of your vehicle, but if you leave the engine running, a thief may drive off with your car. Lock your car, whether parked or driving. Even without the keys, thieves are more likely to steal a car left unlocked. Locking your car while driving helps prevent car jackings. Thieves look for the path of least resistance. Park your vehicle in a well-lit area. Whether at home, at the mall or on the road, always try to park in an area where suspicious activity would be most noticeable. You not only improve vehicle safety, but personal safety as well. Keep your valuables out of sight. Never leave anything in your vehicle that might tempt a break-in. Be especially cautious as night. Thieves prefer to work under the cloak of darkness. Do not resist carjackers. As expensive and inconvenient as it is, replacing your car is nothing compared to losing your life or becoming seriously injured. Make it costly and inconvenient for would-be thieves. Get your vehicle identification number (VIN) etched into every window on your vehicle. It will deter thieves who will not want the expense of replacing all windows.

“Not all vehicle thefts can be prevented,” Weaver Hawkins concludes. “However, by following a few precautions, vehicle owners can reduce the likelihood that their vehicle will become a criminal’s next target.”

The plate number for Stevenson’s Tahoe is H-88.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

