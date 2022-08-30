‘L.D. never goes out of style’: Family, friends and political figures remember the life of Hazard businessman L.D. Gorman

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday was a day of remembrance in Hazard. As family, friends and prominent political figures gathered at Hazard First Baptist Church to remember the life and legacy of Hazard businessman L.D. Gorman. He died Saturday at the age of 97.

“[He was] born and raised here,” said Gorman’s grandson Baylen Campbell. “He lived in coal camps when he was really young, Leatherwood and Busy.”

“He worked in banks, he owned Citizens Bank, was a cofounder of WSGS, and was a coal operator and always scheming and dreaming,” Campbell said.

“He cared, and he just loved folks here,” he added. “That was his main thing, everyday he got up and tried to figure out how to create new jobs new opportunities in Hazard and Perry County.”

“I could spend the rest of the year talking about the great things he has done and what a personal friend he was,” said Congressman Hal Rogers (R). What the leader he was for this community, county state and nation.”

“Whenever there was a need in Eastern Kentucky he would call me, and say Joe we need to do this, you know, everyone is depending on us to help,” said Hazard Native Joe Craft.

“He was such a class act, all the time, a caring good, good man,” said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. “I cant talk a whole lot about this, he was really meaningful to me.”

LD only called me after losses, so he could check on me. He did call me after one win - the 2012 national championship game. And he called to say we need more!



I am going to miss my friend. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 30, 2022

“If he did something publicly was to draw others to that cause,” said Kentucky Head basketball Coach John Calipari. “Most of the stuff no one knew what he did, and I think he wanted it that way.”

“This is a legacy that it doesn’t go out of style, L.D. doesn’t go out of style as you know,” said former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft. “I think that is something that we will take with us, and we have to use it and keep it well.”

