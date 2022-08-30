Man charged with 12-year-old daughter’s shooting death

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is charged with the shooting death of his 12-year-old daughter earlier this month in Johnson County, Sheriff Doug Saylor said Tuesday.

Deputies went to a hospital in Lexington with an arrest warrant for Stacy Collins, who has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Stacia Collins.

Collins was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Stacy Collins (Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)

The investigation started Aug. 11 when deputies responded to a report of an assault in the Van Lear community. Stacy Collins was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During the investigation, deputies found his 12-year-old daughter Stacia Collins who was missing and had not been to school that day or the prior day.

Sheriff Doug Saylor said deputies began searching for her and emergency management crews began organizing a search team.

During that time, the sheriff says a man and woman were traveling in the area and found a body in the middle of a road, which Saylor says was not well traveled.

He says that road was about two miles away from where Stacy Collins was found.

Saylor says the body was later identified as Stacia Collins and he says she died from a gun shot wound.

”We have been contact with several members of the school where Stacia attended, and they are really struggling with the facts of this case, what they know, the outcome of it,” said Sheriff Saylor. “It’s very challenging. It’s heartbreaking. There’s no understandable reason for this.”

We spoke with Stacia’s mother, who said she had some online messaging exchanges with Stacy Collins the day before her daughter’s death -- asking if she wanted to talk to her daughter one last time.

She said he stopped responding after that message and she never heard from him or her daughter again.

Sheriff Saylor said there in no known motive for girl’s death, but he emphasized the investigation remains underway.

