Man encouraging community to help get new home for Breathitt Co. flood victims

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man who runs his own social media site for weather-related events is encouraging people to put an eastern Kentucky family in a new home.

Daniel Wilson tracks events in Russell, Pulaski, and surrounding counties. He frequently travels to hard-hit areas and meets the people impacted. Recently in Breathitt County, he didn’t have to travel far.

“The Wiley Hudson family were the second group of people I met,” Wilson said.

They didn’t just lose one home, they lost three.

“As I went down Watts Creek, Leatherwood, my mind kept going back to them,” Wilson said.

He wanted to see them get a new home, so he came up with a plan to raise $50,000.

“The reason we are trying to reach out and help these people is because a lot of the money is going for cleanup, food, rebuilding roads, etc. I want to make a difference in a different way,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he has set up an account at the First National Bank in Russell Springs. He said one check can then be given to the Hudson family so they can buy that new home.

The plan is to put them in a prefabricated home.

“The plan is to insulate it, run electricity in it. Eventually drywall to make it a permanent home,” Wilson said.

It’s just one step from one person but to the recipients it could go a long way.

“They are now considered my friends,” Wilson said.

Donations for the Wiley Hudson Family Benefit can be mailed to First National Bank, 36 W. Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, Ky. 42642.

“I want to make a difference in a different way.” Russell Co man with social media weather-related site raising money to put Breathitt Co family back in a home. More at 4 and 5:30 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/mAMxT1vqnP — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.