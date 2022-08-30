Police: Auto thefts returning to pre-pandemic levels in Lexington

Auto theft
Auto theft(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to numbers from Lexington police, cases of auto theft are on the rise.

We looked at Lexington police crime statistics from the past six years. During the first six months of 2022, police worked 661 auto thefts in the city. Every month, except one, had more than 100 thefts. April had 127, which was the highest monthly total since 2017.

MORE >> Ky. lawmaker’s SUV with legislative tags stolen; AAA warns of growing vehicle theft problem

We’ve also done a year-by-year comparison of the first six months of each year since 2017. So far this year we’re looking at 661 thefts. The number was substantially lower in 2021 and 2020 when the pandemic took hold of everyday life. But even in 2019 and 2018, before the pandemic, auto thefts weren’t as high. You have to go back to 2017 to see higher numbers.

In the Infogram below, you’ll see a chart that shows each month over the past five years. The thick gray line at the top is 2022. While there was a drop in June, auto thefts are still on pace to be higher than recent years.

We’ve got about four months left to see if that’s true.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot
police lights
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press...
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
Officials say all Anderson Schools will be released at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

Latest News

Mayor Linda Gorton said law enforcement partners tell her this type of crime is becoming all...
Lexington mayor addresses $4M theft of federal funds from city
A man who runs his own social media site for weather-related events is encouraging people to...
Man encouraging community to help get new home for Breathitt Co. flood victims
From self-confidence, mental health, respect, and working hard, the Rotary Club of Lexington...
Kentucky girls hear ‘dream big’ message at women’s empowerment event
The rent increases in Lexington continue to be among the highest in the nation.
Report: Rent increases in Lexington continue to be among highest in nation