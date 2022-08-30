Police: Auto thefts returning to pre-pandemic levels in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to numbers from Lexington police, cases of auto theft are on the rise.

We looked at Lexington police crime statistics from the past six years. During the first six months of 2022, police worked 661 auto thefts in the city. Every month, except one, had more than 100 thefts. April had 127, which was the highest monthly total since 2017.

We’ve also done a year-by-year comparison of the first six months of each year since 2017. So far this year we’re looking at 661 thefts. The number was substantially lower in 2021 and 2020 when the pandemic took hold of everyday life. But even in 2019 and 2018, before the pandemic, auto thefts weren’t as high. You have to go back to 2017 to see higher numbers.

In the Infogram below, you’ll see a chart that shows each month over the past five years. The thick gray line at the top is 2022. While there was a drop in June, auto thefts are still on pace to be higher than recent years.

We’ve got about four months left to see if that’s true.

