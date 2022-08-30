Report: Rent increases in Lexington continue to be among highest in nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent increases in Lexington continue to be among the highest in the nation.

According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 1.4% month-over-month in August. That’s compared to a 0.5% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number four among the nation’s 100 largest cities.

Year-over-year rent increase is currently 16.6% compare to 11.8% last year the ninth highest on the report.

The report says rents in Lexington are up by 34.1% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The median rents in Lexington currently stand at $1020 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,259 for a two-bedroom.

