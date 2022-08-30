Report: Rent increases in Lexington continue to be among highest in nation

The rent increases in Lexington continue to be among the highest in the nation.
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent increases in Lexington continue to be among the highest in the nation.

According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 1.4% month-over-month in August. That’s compared to a 0.5% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number four among the nation’s 100 largest cities.

Year-over-year rent increase is currently 16.6% compare to 11.8% last year the ninth highest on the report.

The report says rents in Lexington are up by 34.1% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The median rents in Lexington currently stand at $1020 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,259 for a two-bedroom.

