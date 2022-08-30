Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new affordable housing development in Lexington

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More options for affordable housing will soon be available for low-income seniors in Lexington.

The official ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning for a new development at Christian Towers along Versailles Road.

Construction is well underway on the project. The original and existing building is under rehab but now the company is adding 40 additional units across four floors.

Each apartment will have one bedroom, including appliances, heating and air conditioning, walk-in showers and washer/dryer hookups.

The building will also have its own beauty salon, share a fitness center and other community spaces. The grounds include walking and outdoor seating.

Pets will also be welcome. The mayor says it’s a great day to celebrate another option for seniors to live with dignity.

“I was really excited to hear they were putting in a little dog park area because a lot of seniors are alone. Except that they have their pet. As you know, if you have pets they become part of your families,” Mayor Gorton said.

The complex will be ready for occupancy early next year. The development is designed for people 62 years or older whose household incomes are at or below 60% of the area median income.

The property was the recipient of $500,000 from the city through its affordable housing fund and other low-income tax credits.

The total price tag of the development is more than $37 million.

