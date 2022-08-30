Stoops: “There’s no issue at all” with John Calipari

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said on Monday night that any conflict with John Stoops was resolved “in about two minutes.”

Stoops made the comments during his weekly radio call-in show.

“There’s no issue at all,” Stoops said.

Stoops and Calipari made headlines when both went back-and-forth on social media after UK’s basketball coach called the school “a basketball school.” Calipari was expressing via Twitter his desire for a new on-campus practice facility when he made the comments.

Within minutes, Stoops fired back at his counterpart.

“I don’t think either of us has really spent much more time worrying about that or thinking about that,” Stoops said on his show. “Coach Cal and I -- I want nothing but the best for him and all our programs. I know he feels the same way. We moved on in about two minutes.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.