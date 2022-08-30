Stoops: “There’s no issue at all” with John Calipari

Comments made during radio call-in show
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said on Monday night that any conflict with John Stoops was resolved “in about two minutes.”

Stoops made the comments during his weekly radio call-in show.

“There’s no issue at all,” Stoops said.

Stoops and Calipari made headlines when both went back-and-forth on social media after UK’s basketball coach called the school “a basketball school.” Calipari was expressing via Twitter his desire for a new on-campus practice facility when he made the comments.

Within minutes, Stoops fired back at his counterpart.

“I don’t think either of us has really spent much more time worrying about that or thinking about that,” Stoops said on his show. “Coach Cal and I -- I want nothing but the best for him and all our programs. I know he feels the same way. We moved on in about two minutes.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot
police lights
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press...
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
Officials say all Anderson Schools will be released at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, right, discusses a call with a referee during the first...
EKU head coach Walt Wells recovering after cardiac episode
EKU acting head coach Garry McPeek.
Garry McPeek named acting head football coach at EKU
UK Head Football Coach Mark Stoops held his first game-week press conference of the season...
Chris Rodriguez will not play in UK football season opener
Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, right, discusses a call with a referee during the first...
EKU head football coach Walt Wells under medical care after ‘episode’