Calipari to receive Jefferson Award for Public Service in Sports

Coach to be honored on Nov. 2
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari will receive the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports, it was announced on Wednesday.

The award, given annually for more than 50 years by Multiplying Good, honors those who put others first.

“I am humbled to be recognized in this way,” Calipari said. “As I look back at my career in basketball and serving the community, things like this will matter to me more than any other award or recognition.”

Multiplying Good was founded more than 50 years ago by Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Sen. Bob Taft, Jr., and Sam Beard, focusing on honoring public service.

Others to win the award include Arthur Ashe, Larry Fitzgerald, John Glenn, Bob Hope and Oprah Winfrey.

