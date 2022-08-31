Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching Labor Day Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are closing the book on the month of August with a VERY nice weather day taking shape and that nice weather rolls into the first day or two of September. Once into the Labor Day Weekend, changes are set to take place with the increasing potential for a few showers and storms.

Let’s kick this party off with what’s happening out there today. Temps are fine with 50s to start and upper 70s to low 80s to end. Humidity levels are low with a nice breeze from the northwest and lots of sunshine.

Thursday is equally as nice with a little more cloud cover into the afternoon. Those clouds thicken a little more on Friday as moisture streams in from the southwest. I can’t totally rule out an isolated shower or storm going up, but most will be dry.

The threat for scattered showers and storms will kick in on Saturday and increase from there through Labor Day and early next week.

This won’t be all day stuff with highs generally in the 80-85 degree range most days. Humidity levels will be fairly high during this time.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
Officials say all Anderson Schools will be released at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
File photo of ambulance response.
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
police lights
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

Latest News

Temperatures will stay on the nice side
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Very pleasant temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feel before some weekend storms
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Awesome Air Blows In
Front will bring a blast of fall
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast