Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching Labor Day Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are closing the book on the month of August with a VERY nice weather day taking shape and that nice weather rolls into the first day or two of September. Once into the Labor Day Weekend, changes are set to take place with the increasing potential for a few showers and storms.

Let’s kick this party off with what’s happening out there today. Temps are fine with 50s to start and upper 70s to low 80s to end. Humidity levels are low with a nice breeze from the northwest and lots of sunshine.

Thursday is equally as nice with a little more cloud cover into the afternoon. Those clouds thicken a little more on Friday as moisture streams in from the southwest. I can’t totally rule out an isolated shower or storm going up, but most will be dry.

The threat for scattered showers and storms will kick in on Saturday and increase from there through Labor Day and early next week.

This won’t be all day stuff with highs generally in the 80-85 degree range most days. Humidity levels will be fairly high during this time.

