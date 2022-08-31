Dog attacks mother, daughter; sends 1 to hospital, officials say

By KVLY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A dog attack sent a woman to the hospital earlier this week.

Officials said a pit bull attacked the woman’s daughter, and the animal turned to the mother when she got involved.

KVLY reports the daughter ended up calling 911 and her mother was taken to the hospital, where sent underwent surgery Tuesday night.

Authorities said the daughter was also hurt in the attack, but her injuries were not as extensive.

According to officials, the pit bull will be sent to the University of Minnesota for an autopsy but no immediate word was given on how the animal died.

