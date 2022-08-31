EKU head football coach Walt Wells improving after cardiac event

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University Athletics officials say head football coach Walt Wells is alert and awake after suffering a cardiac event on Sunday.

They say Wells has drastically improved from three days ago.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Wells was found unresponsive in his office with what is being called a cardiac event. We’re told the third-year coach is now awake and asking questions about everything from who saved his life to the game plan against Eastern Michigan on Friday.

Wells still has a long way to go, but this type of news is more than a step in the right direction.

