EKU head football coach Walt Wells improving after cardiac event

Eastern Kentucky University Athletics officials say head football coach Walt Wells is alert and awake after suffering a cardiac event on Sunday.
By WKYT News Staff and Dave Baker
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
They say Wells has drastically improved from three days ago.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Wells was found unresponsive in his office with what is being called a cardiac event. We’re told the third-year coach is now awake and asking questions about everything from who saved his life to the game plan against Eastern Michigan on Friday.

RELATED: Garry McPeek named acting head football coach at EKU

Wells still has a long way to go, but this type of news is more than a step in the right direction.

