Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police

Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to evidence at trial, in 2016, Crawford, of Georgetown, conspired with John Goble, the former coroner of Scott County, and KSP armorer, Mitch Harris, to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police, including 19 shotguns and 2 M1A rifles.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Crawford’s co-defendant, John Goble, previously pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy between the same individuals to misappropriate 187 cases of KSP ammunition, valued at approximately $40,000, which was stored in the basement of Goble’s office.

Crawford and Goble were indicted federally in March 2021.

Crawford is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13.  He faces up to five years in prison and a maximum of a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

