Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually assaulting children.(WRAL, JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) - A former Sunday school teacher will spend decades in a North Carolina prison for sexually assaulting children.

On Monday, Jonathan Young was sentenced to a minimum of 87 years in prison.

The 38-year-old was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children.

Prosecutors said Young assaulted at least three children at a church in the Benson area between 2003 and 2014. The youngest victim was 7 years old.

The church’s pastor said the sheriff’s office first told him about the allegations in 2014, but no charges were filed at that time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot
police lights
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Officials say all Anderson Schools will be released at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press...
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

Latest News

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Feds cite efforts to ‘obstruct’ probe of docs at Trump home
New ‘Save Their Homes’ program helping people in Lexington remain in housing
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty