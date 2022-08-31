Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Kenneth Wilson, 51, was last seen on August 30 around 1:40 p.m. Police say he was seen in the 700 block of S. Limestone.

Wilson is approximately 5′6″ tall, around 150 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair. Police say he also has bruising on his face and may be wearing a t-shirt and jeans. He also uses a walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.