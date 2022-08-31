Great need still exists in flood-ravaged areas of eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month now since deadly flash flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky, and there’s still a lot of work to do, and resources are needed.

On Monday night, WKYT took part in the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water Flood Relief Telethon to benefit Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The nonprofit based in Hazard has been helping families with immediate and long-term needs.

Since day one, the foundation has been working with families and their neighbors, as they began this daunting recovery process. Since August 5, they’ve given nearly a million dollars in grants to families and businesses, but the work, and the need, are far from over.

“These are our friends, they’re our neighbors,” said Gerry Roll, the CEO of Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

Recovery from last month’s floods is not a one-day project. It’s taking time, effort, and a lot of money to get these communities back to some sort of normal.

“It is going to be a long time in recovery but we’re a match for it. I know we are! Because this is where we live, and it’s who we are,” Roll said.

Roll spoke during Monday night’s flood relief telethon and explained the services they’re providing, and the needs to be able to continue those efforts.

“Every dime that you raise, every dime that you send, everything that we bring in, is going to go right back out to our people,” Roll said.

Data from the foundation said they have given nearly $600,000 to families, making up close to 6,200 people in the FEMA declared disaster areas.

Within 15 days of their efforts, people reported more than 1,700 homes destroyed, and nearly 4,000 damaged.

In social media posts, they have been pleading for monetary donations to continue to help.

“We are the heart of the rest of this nation. We have to keep this money here so that we can continue to build and be that huge part of the future of this nation,” Roll said.

It’s a daunting task ahead of countless families who need moral and financial support to continue.

“We were here before this flood, we were here during the flood, and we will be here long after the flood,” Roll said.

WKYT has also partnered with Appalachian Regional Healthcare in collecting donations. Officials there said basics are still a need, including food. Others are items like rubber boots, gloves and other tools. You can take those to their offices on Executive Drive in Lexington.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.