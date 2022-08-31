Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feel before some weekend storms

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are on the other side of the latest cold front. It has a refreshing Fall-like feel for all of us.

Sometimes you have to deal with a little rain before the nicer weather can fit into your area. That’s what we had to deal with before the really nice weather got here. We are now right in the middle of a Fall blast.

While Wednesday is the best day of the week, the remaining days aren’t too bad either. Rather than posting highs in the 70s, I think that Thursday and Friday will see us return back to the 80s for the entire region. Perhaps a little more humid by Friday.

Rain chances will slowly increase for Friday. Most of you will stay dry through the end of the week. By the time we reach the weekend, the rain chances will become a little more widespread. It doesn’t look like a washout of a holiday weekend but there will certainly be some chances in the region.

Take care of each other!

