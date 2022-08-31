Ky. police find, arrest stabbing suspect

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Steven Broughton was arrested.

Broughton was found in the Gray community.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Officials said his charges are pending.

***ORIGINAL***

We are following reports of a stabbing in Barbourville.

Barbourville police said they responded to a stabbing on 3rd Street.

Police said the suspect, 32-year-old Steven Broughton, took off.

Barbourville City School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Lay Elementary and Knox Middle School will not have after-school activities, and no child will be allowed to walk home from their respective schools.

“Our department wants to assure the public that no child was in danger during this incident due to the quick response from the schools and local law enforcement,” officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a belt and blue Under Armour sneakers. He was not wearing a shirt at the time.

Barbourville Police Department Assistant Chief Jake Knuckles said the victim was communicating with officers when he was taken from the scene. We are told he was flown to a hospital.

This is a developing story.

