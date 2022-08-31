Ky. police find, arrest stabbing suspect

Steven Broughton
Steven Broughton(Barbourville Police Dept.)
By Dakota Makres and Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Steven Broughton was arrested.

Broughton was found in the Gray community.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Officials said his charges are pending.

***ORIGINAL***

We are following reports of a stabbing in Barbourville.

Barbourville police said they responded to a stabbing on 3rd Street.

Police said the suspect, 32-year-old Steven Broughton, took off.

Barbourville City School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Lay Elementary and Knox Middle School will not have after-school activities, and no child will be allowed to walk home from their respective schools.

“Our department wants to assure the public that no child was in danger during this incident due to the quick response from the schools and local law enforcement,” officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a belt and blue Under Armour sneakers. He was not wearing a shirt at the time.

Barbourville Police Department Assistant Chief Jake Knuckles said the victim was communicating with officers when he was taken from the scene. We are told he was flown to a hospital.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
Officials say all Anderson Schools will be released at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
File photo of ambulance response.
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
police lights
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

Latest News

Fall allergies, COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms. With cases rising for each, it’s...
COVID, flu or allergies? It’s important to know the difference
Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several...
Calipari to receive Jefferson Award for Public Service in Sports
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
EKU head football coach Walt Wells improving after cardiac event