Man found guilty of murder in fiery Lexington crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing a homeless man with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been found guilty.

According to the Herald Leader, the jury found Nathaniel Harper guilty Wednesday afternoon in the murder of Anthony Tyrone Moore.

On August 29, 2017, Kentucky State Police tried to pull over a driver later identified as Harper on I-64 in Shelby County.

The chase lasted for several miles, ending after the driver crashed on Maryland Avenue in Lexington.

Police later discovered a body in some bushes near the accident scene. The coroner says he believes Moore was homeless and sleeping outside when the crashing vehicle hit him.

Harper is facing at least 20 years in prison and would not be eligible for parole until 85% of his sentence is served.

