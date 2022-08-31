Man found shot in Lexington intersection during rush hour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington.

Police say they were called around 7:45 Wednesday morning to the intersection of Loudon and Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his stomach.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for reportedly life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation led them to an apartment on Dakota Street. Investigators tell us they believe the shooting happened in the apartment and the victim ran to the intersection where he was found.

We’re told the scene where the man was found and the scene at the apartment are both still active. However, police say the Loudon and Broadway intersection is open to traffic.

Police say there haven’t been any arrests at this point.

This is a developing story.

There’s a heavy police presence right now on Dakota Street in Lexington. This seems to be related to another situation on Loudon Avenue. I’m working to learn more from police. More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/h30X4Ja6j4 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) August 31, 2022

