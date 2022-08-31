Max DeGraff named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic star Max DeGraff lit up Henry Clay Friday night with some video game numbers.

He finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged nearly 46 yards per reception and only one of his catches didn’t go the distance.

In Lexington Catholic’s 48-6 win over Henry Clay, he accounted for 40 points. He caught those five touchdowns, drilled field goals from 48 and 35 yards and hit four extra points. DeGraff is rated as a four-star kicker and has a cannon for a leg.

The senior is proving to be an elite weapon for first-year head coach Bert Bathiany.

The Knights (2-0) host Covington Catholic on September 2 at 7:00.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.