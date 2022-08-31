New ‘Save Their Homes’ program helping people in Lexington remain in housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Affordable housing is in short supply in Lexington, so one group is trying to step in and be a lifeline to people who might not have a place to live.

It’s a problem that seems to be plaguing the country.

“We’re hoping and praying that there will be a solution,” said Ginny Ramsey, with the Catholic Action Center.

But doing more than just hoping and praying, Ramsey has created the “Save Their Homes” program. Volunteers create a line of communication between landlords and renters, some who are getting priced out of their apartments, and others who have faced evictions.

“It helps people to know how much they’re charging. What their expectations are as far as credit goes. Whether they’re accepting housing stabilization funds. And what the situation is whether they’re accepting housing 8 or vouchers,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says they can’t promise to work any miracles, but they have been successful getting people extensions until they find them somewhere more affordable. They have also put them in touch with second chance landlords who work with people with evictions on their records.

“Me, as well as several other people drive around Lexington looking for rent signs in the yards or at apartment complexes and write those names down. We add them to our spread sheet and call them,” said Kimberly Robinson, a volunteer with their Save Their Homes Program.

Robinson started volunteering with Ramsey to help those with housing needs back in 2020.

“It could be you, it could be I, that one day is faced with losing our home. And I try to show the love of Jesus Christ,” Robinson said.

As Ramsey says, the need for housing is the most dire she’s ever seen.

“Winter is coming. It’s a strange thing to say in August but we’re looking at that very, very concerned because of the number of people who have been displaced and are basically on our streets,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says they are still in need of volunteers for the program, and said it’s a time commitment of three hours a week. They have more training sessions coming up soon.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.