Registration now open for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Kroger Field

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Registration is now open for people who wish to participate in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb inside Kroger Field.

Firefighters from across the country made a promise to never forget what happened on that fateful day 21 years ago.

“Those guys knew what was going to happen when they went in, but they went in anyway. Just to know that they knew that, it makes you think,” Lexington firefighter John Barnott said.

Barnott is talking about those 343 firefighters who sacrificed their lives on 9/11. To remember them, he’s looking for volunteers to participate in the annual stair climb. It’ll be held Sunday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m.

“Our goal is to always get 343 firemen climbing in gear,” Barnott said.

Anyone can participate in the memorial climb.

Going up and down those stairs at Kroger Field will be equivalent to the 110 stories inside the old World Trade Center Towers.

“It’s a great place to climb because you get to see everyone doing the climb. It’s just a great time. UK ROTC, those kids will come out and climb with us,” Barnott said.

About 60 cadets will be there.

“For the military piece, we are going to remember those for everyone that answered the call to arms immediately following in response, and when our nation called, we all went,” said Lt. Col. Alan R. Overmyer, a UK professor of military science.

Money raised from the event will go toward maintenance of the Fallen Firefighters Monument downtown.

“Our goal is to continue to remember to educate the younger that weren’t alive or so young they don’t remember that day,” Barnott said.

If you’d like to participate in the annual 9/11 memorial stair climb, you can click here.

