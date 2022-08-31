Rupp Arena announces Kane Brown show

Kane Brown will be coming to Lexington on March 24, 2023
Kane Brown will be coming to Lexington on March 24, 2023(Rupp Arena)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena has announced a date for a major country artist.

Kane Brown will be coming to Lexington on March 24, 2023, and will be accompanied by Dustin Lynch and LOCASH.

His stop at Rupp Arena will be part of the U.S. leg of his global Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

Tickets go on sale September 9 at 10:00 a.m. EST on Rupparena.com.

Brown is on the heels of his historic MTV VMA performance as the first male country artist to perform on the show.

