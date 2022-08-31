State, federal education leaders tour flood-impacted schools in eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three days after students in Breathitt County returned to the classroom, state and federal education leaders got to see first-hand what they’re experiencing.

Behind some closed doors are abandoned hallways, mud floors, and work waiting to be done.

“The pictures don’t really do it justice,” said Jason Glass, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education.

Glass was in the front of the line when walking through Breathitt County High School and Area Technology Center. Superintendent Phillip Watts led the way, and says having these officials walk through gives them hope to build back better.

“It just allows our community to know that people are still thinking of us and still working with us to prepare to make improvements in the future,” Superintendent Watts said.

The Kentucky Department of Education has been working with flood damaged school districts since the beginning, but this is their first time seeing the schools damage firsthand.

Commissioner Glass says it’s great to see them focus on new ways to improve.

“Districts are starting to think about, ‘what can I do next month? What does next year look like?’ They’re starting to look further out in the future on the horizon. So that’s good to see. It’s part of the process of healing, grieving and recovering from this damage,” Glass said.

And as their tour came to an end, they were able to see the hopeful students roam the halls on their third day of school.

After touring all different parts of the school, they’re hopeful they can make a difference in the upcoming weeks.

Of the 25 school districts in the impacted area, 21 are back in session. Four are scheduled to return in late September.

