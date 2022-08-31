Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl.

“We start to see more of them that want to get into our houses. Things are going to start cooling off, they need a warm place to stay, your house looks kind of like a warm, Floridian village to them,” UK entomologist Jonathan Larson said.

The most common are the ladybug and the stink bug.

“They actually want to get in, cluster together, and use your home as a hiding hole, until the next spring comes around,” Larson said.

And get this—they really don’t cause any damage.

“They don’t feed, they don’t mate, they are merely waiting out the cold months,” Larson said.

But they are annoying, which means if you want to rid your home of them, you have to think like a bug.

“Insects can squeeze inside all kinds of nooks and crannies,” Larson said. “Check around your windows, see if there is any gap in the calking you may have around the windows. If your screens are loose, that’s a good way for them to get in. They’ll come down through chimneys, any pipes that lead into the house, all of these provide sort of natural entry points for the insects to take advantage of.”

Larson said if this doesn’t work, you can do a perimeter spray, which will create a barrier around your home, killing the pesky insects.

Another insect repelling tip is to use dryer sheets in your bug fight. They contain a chemical, which will repel ants.

