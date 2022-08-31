Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee.

Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two people. One of them has already been released from jail.

Corbin police say they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions to arrest Dave E. Smith and BJ Hubbard, both of Knox County. Both are charged with theft and criminal mischief.

We’re told Smith has already been released from jail after he posted what’s called an administrative bond.

Hubbard remains in the Knox County jail.

BJ Hubbard. (Corbin Police Dept.)

Detective Basil Hodge says they got a full confession of what the two did and says they used a stolen truck to break into at least four, possibly more, businesses to steal or attempt to steal ATMs.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says Smith and Hubbard are possible persons of interest in three ATM thefts in that county. Authorities say they were not able to recover any of the cash stolen.

Police say they are expecting at least two more arrests tied to this case.

