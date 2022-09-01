$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington

Someone won a million dollars from a lottery ticket sold in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a lottery ticket sold in Lexington.

The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The winning Powerball numbers from the drawing are 7 – 8 – 19 – 24 – 28 with a Powerball of 1.

Lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer Thursday morning where the winning ticket was sold. Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

The winner should contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to make arrangements to claim their prize.

