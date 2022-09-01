ARH asking for specific donation items for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inside the ARH donation site in Lexington are piles and stacks of clothing and bedding. Many of those used items won’t be accepted by the shelters in eastern Kentucky.

“There’s so many other needs. There’s drywall, insulation, that so many people have been donating to us, which is very helpful. Or even kitchen items, towels. Those are the little things that you might not think that could be just as important as clothing,” said Lee Ann McIntyre, the assistant vice president of ARH.

McIntyre said even though the donation drives have started to slow down, they still are in need of many different items.

Instead of bringing clothing or bedding to any ARH location when you come to donate, they’re asking that you donate cleaning supplies or any other necessary items, and you can leave them in a bin.

The items sitting inside of ARH don’t have a place to go. McIntyre is a flood victim herself and says she was grateful for all the donations, but now she has to start rebuilding.

“Clothing is something my family doesn’t need as much now because we had so many people bless us in the beginning and really we’re just running out of room,” McIntyre said.

She said the lack of storage makes it hard for families to find space for extra clothing.

And if you don’t have the means to donate, she says they’re always looking for more volunteers.

“The more people, the more hands that we have, it makes the process a little smoother,” McIntyre said.

ARH also has a fund set up on their website.

