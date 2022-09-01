Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms This Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a great start to the month of September with pleasant temps and low humidity. From here, it’s all eyes on Labor Day Weekend and the increasing potential for a few storms to crash the last holiday weekend of the warm weather months.

This is the first day of Meteorological Fall and we have a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the low 80s for much of central and eastern Kentucky and low and middle 80s west. Humidity is still low, so soak it up.

A little more moisture increase for Friday and that brings clouds and the chance for a shower or storm into the state. The models are spitting out a corridor of scattered action right on top of central and eastern Kentucky.

This is a sign of things to come with an increased threat for showers and storms starting Saturday and going through next week as a slow-moving system spins through.

That’s quite the prolonged period of scattered showers and thunderstorms with near normal temps and fairly high humidity levels.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called around 7:45 Wednesday morning to the intersection of Loudon and...
Name released of man who died after being found shot in Lexington intersection
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police

Latest News

Pleasant weather holds on for one more day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain chances will increase for the weekend.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another pleasant day followed by increasing storm chances
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching Labor Day Weekend
Temperatures will stay on the nice side
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast