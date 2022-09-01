Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a great start to the month of September with pleasant temps and low humidity. From here, it’s all eyes on Labor Day Weekend and the increasing potential for a few storms to crash the last holiday weekend of the warm weather months.

This is the first day of Meteorological Fall and we have a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the low 80s for much of central and eastern Kentucky and low and middle 80s west. Humidity is still low, so soak it up.

A little more moisture increase for Friday and that brings clouds and the chance for a shower or storm into the state. The models are spitting out a corridor of scattered action right on top of central and eastern Kentucky.

This is a sign of things to come with an increased threat for showers and storms starting Saturday and going through next week as a slow-moving system spins through.

That’s quite the prolonged period of scattered showers and thunderstorms with near normal temps and fairly high humidity levels.

