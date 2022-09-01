Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations with Circle-K branded fuel.(WITN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Many Circle K gas stations across the country are cutting fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event starting Thursday afternoon.

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations with Circle-K branded fuel. More than 3,600 pump locations offer the gas included in the promotion.

According to the company, there is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.

The company said the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time.

Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called around 7:45 Wednesday morning to the intersection of Loudon and...
Name released of man who died after being found shot in Lexington intersection
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police

Latest News

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
FILE --Poland's deputy prime minister and head of the ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks...
Poland to seek equivalent of $1.3 trillion from Germany for World War II
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech to call out Trump, his loyalists
John Goble. Credit: WKYT
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner admits to perjury in case involving theft of guns & ammo from KSP