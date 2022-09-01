Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We typically don’t think about snow, in August, but did you know, that the weather, in August, could indicate how many days of snow we see this winter?

Foggy weather isn’t uncommon in Central and Eastern Kentucky, but it could be a predictor of how much snow you might get in your backyard.

“Well, this goes back to the old saying the number of fogs in August, equals the number of snows you are going to get that following winter,” said WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. “So, what happened in 2021? In August, of that year, there were 24 days of fog reported at the Blue Grass Airport. What about the number of days of snow, last winter? We had 24.”

“I think that has to be pure coincidence you’ve also got to keep in mind, we’re talking about one dot on a map, which is the ASOS, the automated system at the Blue Grass Airport and that’s going to vary your amount of fogs, or your amount of snows, from location to location across the region,” Bailey said.

What about this year? In August, we had 17 days of fog. If you believe the folklore, we could see 17 days of snow.

Another snow predictor is persimmon seeds, which are indicating more snow for Central and Eastern Kentucky this winter.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.