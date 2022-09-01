FEMA officials setting up at EKY hardware stores to give people rebuilding tips

FEMA officials setting up at EKY hardware stores to give people rebuilding tips
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding cleanup continues in Eastern Kentucky.

It could take years for many families to rebuild their lives.

FEMA is on the ground helping people in need and Thursday they’re giving tips on how to rebuild a stronger foundation.

As the long road to recovery continues in Eastern Kentucky, FEMA has set up stations at local hardware stores in the area to help give tips on rebuilding stronger and safer.

The ACE Hardware in Jackson is stocked with shelves upon shelves of supplies and FEMA officials say they want people to use these tools efficiently in their recovery process.

So, they’re assisting people with information on how to get rid of mold, how to rebuild with more water-resistant material and how to possibly elevate homes and appliances.

FEMA Community Education Outreach Specialist Carolyn Hodges says it’s about rebuilding in a way that makes eastern Kentuckians more ready should another disaster come to the region.

“What we really try to do is get people prepared for the future,” said Hodges. “We start with the present if they have mold or mildew we teach them out to be safe, how to take care of themselves and then we go to rebuilding.”

In addition to offering recovery tips, there is also a disaster survivor assistance specialist on hand to help anyone who may not have registered yet for federal aid.

Hodges acknowledged many homes were in low-lying areas, where elevation and other tips could not salvage their situation. For those people, she says there is a program available where people can buy out and be relocated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called around 7:45 Wednesday morning to the intersection of Loudon and...
Name released of man who died after being found shot in Lexington intersection
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police

Latest News

Police say they were arresting a woman at the Thornton’s on Elkhorn Road, off Winchester Road...
Lexington police looking for suspect after officer hit by truck
A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse...
New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines
John Goble. Credit: WKYT
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner admits to perjury in case involving theft of guns & ammo from KSP
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts