Fmr. Scott Co. coroner admits to perjury in case involving theft of guns & ammo from KSP

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble has admitted to perjuring himself.

Goble was arrested in 2018 and charged with stealing and guns from Kentucky State Police as part of a scheme to sell them.

Thursday morning, he agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to one count of perjury as part of a plea agreement.

Goble was facing six charges at the state level, but all of the other charges were dropped either because of double jeopardy or as part of the plea.

In June 2018, Goble was indicted by a Scott County Grand Jury, alleging that Goble, along with two former KSP troopers and sold KSP-owned weapons for profit.

For Goble, specifically, his charges centered around receiving $40,000 worth of ammunition, three rifles and 10 shotguns. At the time, he pleaded not guilty to all charges and told our reporters the charges were “politically motivated.”

In March 2021, Goble was indicted on federal charges. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to one count of federal conspiracy to defraud the United States as part of a plea agreement.

His federal sentencing is set for September 23.

Goble’s guilty plea for perjury means he could face one to five years in prison. Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Roberts recommended one year to the judge. Goble’s sentencing is set for October 3.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.