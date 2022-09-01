Fmr. South Laurel High School basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct

Jonathan Walker
Jonathan Walker
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A former South Laurel High School basketball coach has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual misconduct.

Jonathan Walker faces up to one year in jail and or a fine of up to $500.

The plea agreement obtained by WYMT from the Laurel County Circuit Clerk’s office states the charge was amended from a first-degree sexual abuse charge.

As part of the agreement, Walker’s potential 12-month sentence would be suspended for 24 months if he serves 60 days in jail, surrenders any teaching certifications and does not coach youth athletics in the future.

If he violates any of the conditions, he could be required to serve the full sentence.

Walker’s sentencing is scheduled for September 14.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called around 7:45 Wednesday morning to the intersection of Loudon and...
Name released of man who died after being found shot in Lexington intersection
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police

Latest News

Pleasant weather holds on for one more day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain chances will increase for the weekend.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another pleasant day followed by increasing storm chances
Dozens gathered in Versailles Wednesday night to raise awareness for drug-related deaths.
Vigil held in central Ky. for families who have lost loved ones to overdoses
The first 500 people will receive the mini Sam Dick.
Lexington Legends to host ‘Sam Dick Bobblehead Night’
Will Levis has announced an NIL partnership with Ale-8.
Will Levis announces NIL partnership with Ale-8