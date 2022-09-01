GRAPHIC: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film releases first trailer

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The new trailer for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' is out now. (Source: Jagged Edge Productions)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A beloved children’s tale is being reimagined into a disturbing horror film.

WARNING: The trailer contains graphic film footage and is not for kids.

The new trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is out now.

A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet have turned against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after apparently being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

According to director Rhys Waterfield, Christopher Robin’s absence made Pooh and Piglet’s lives quite difficult, and they’ve essentially become feral.

Waterfield told Variety the response to the trailer has been” absolutely crazy.”

The film was shot in 10 days in England.

Waterfield said they’re expediting the edit to get it through post-production as fast as possible. A release date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called around 7:45 Wednesday morning to the intersection of Loudon and...
Name released of man who died after being found shot in Lexington intersection
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.
NASA captures first-ever direct image of planet outside our solar system
Prices at the pump extend an 11-week decline and continue to fall before Labor Day weekend.
Gas prices decline ahead of Labor Day weekend; 20% lower than July
The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting, said...
8-year-old paralyzed in Fourth of July parade shooting may have ‘some cognitive loss,’ family says
FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee shows a deposition with...
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6