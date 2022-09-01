Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another pleasant day followed by increasing storm chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We should squeeze out another completely dry day before the rain chances jump up a little.

Thursday will continue on without any major rain chances. It is the last day in the entire 7-Day forecast that doesn’t feature any rain. Chances will increase on Friday but I think most of you will stay dry. Temperatures will heat up some and reach the mid-80s.

Our holiday weekend will feature showers & thunderstorms. The closer we get to it, the better those chances are looking. While I do not anticipate a total washout, I do expect to see a solid round of storms move into the region.

Take care of each other!

