Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another pleasant day followed by increasing storm chances

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We should squeeze out another completely dry day before the rain chances jump up a little.

Thursday will continue on without any major rain chances. It is the last day in the entire 7-Day forecast that doesn’t feature any rain. Chances will increase on Friday but I think most of you will stay dry. Temperatures will heat up some and reach the mid-80s.

Our holiday weekend will feature showers & thunderstorms. The closer we get to it, the better those chances are looking. While I do not anticipate a total washout, I do expect to see a solid round of storms move into the region.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called around 7:45 Wednesday morning to the intersection of Loudon and...
Name released of man who died after being found shot in Lexington intersection
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

Pleasant weather holds on for one more day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching Labor Day Weekend
Temperatures will stay on the nice side
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Very pleasant temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feel before some weekend storms