Judge rules for wedding photographer challenging Louisville gay rights law

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A federal district court has ruled in favor of a Kentucky wedding photographer who challenged a Louisville ordinance banning businesses from discriminating against gay customers.

The Courier-Journal reports a judge on Tuesday granted a request by Chelsey Nelson for an injunction against the city’s ordinance. The order said the city could not use the law to compel her to photograph same-sex weddings or “otherwise express messages inconsistent with Nelson’s beliefs.”

Nelson sued Louisville city officials in 2019 arguing that the city’s so-called fairness ordinance violated the First Amendment because it could force her to take on same-sex wedding assignments.

The Louisville ordinance prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

